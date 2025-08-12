SPMVV’s startup ‘Saanvika’ aims to blend cultural heritage with entrepreneurship

Tirupati: Blending heritage with innovation, faculty from Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam’s Departments of Biosciences & Sericulture, Home Science, and Women’s Studies have launched Saanvika Divine Silks and Crafts Pvt. Ltd., a startup dedicated to preserving traditional Indian art forms while promoting creative entrepreneurship. The venture, along with an exhibition of its products, was inaugurated by Vice-Chancellor Prof V Uma on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Uma said such innovative ventures would inspire students to explore self-employment opportunities whilepromoting the preservation of art and tradition. “These products are not only aesthetically appealing but also eco-friendly, making them memorable gifts for loved ones and guests,” she noted. She congratulated the founders and stressed the importance of supporting handloom products, assuring that the university would extend full cooperation to help the startup grow.

The startup’s directors, Prof P Sujatha, Prof G Savitri, Prof N Rajani, Prof N Vijaya Kumari, and Dr P Neeraja described Saanvika as a unique blend of tradition and modernity. They highlighted that the venture is not profit-driven but is dedicated to breathing new life into Indian traditional arts. Their aim, they said, is to offer innovative, budget-friendly, and customised products that earn customers’ trust and satisfaction.

Detailing the product line, the founders said Saanvika will feature pure silk and Kalamkari fabrics sourced from across India, Kalamkari-themed photo frames, silk cocoon and silk-thread flower vases, and bouquets, all designed by women entrepreneurs. The collection is tailored for all kinds of events, offering arare combination of artistry and cultural heritage. The products, set to be available both offline and online, will focus on affordability, durability, quality, and uniqueness, appealing to a wide range of customers across the country.