Spontaneous response to yoga programme
Nellore: The rewas spontaneous response to the Yogandhra programme with more than 1,000 people participating in the programme, organised by Tourism department at Swarnala Cheruvu on Wednesday.
ZP Chairperson Anam Arunamma, district Collector O Anand, SP G Krishna Kanth, Municipal Commissioner YO Nandan and officials from several departments participated.
Collector Anand has advised people to practice yoga regularly as it will keep them with better health but also but also makes them stress free. He said that it was proposed to conduct integrated yoga programme at tourist places like Mypadu Beach, Penchalakona, Udayagiri very soon.
The Collector said that administration is expecting around 10 lakh people to participate in the yoga programme on the occasion of International Yoga Day, being organised on June 21 in the district. To make the event success, training was given to 300 master trainers, while 7,000 people at village and ward level, he added.
Tourism and Ayush Regional Directors Raman Prasad and Dr Padmavathi, district tourism officer Ushasree, and others participated.