Sports activities aid in overcoming stress

Visakhapatnam: Engaging employees of the transport department in sports activities will aid in overcoming stress, allowing them to take a break and improve their focusing abilities, said Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) Chairman Konakalla Narayana Rao.

Inaugurating national-level sports competition here on Friday, the APSRTC Chairman said that sports activities will not only provide relief to the employees but also help them to relax.

APSRTC is organising an athletic sports competition for employees working in road transport undertakings of all the states across the country from December 6 to 8 at the Police Parade Ground at Kailasagiri of Visakhapatnam.

The event is organised under the aegis of the Association of State Road Transport Undertakings (ASRTU),

Speaking on the occasion, Director General of Police Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao stated that the competitions in 13 categories will be held till Sunday for the 456 athletes participating in 19 RTCs from 10 states across the country.

RTC zone-1 chairman Donnu Dora, Andhra Pradesh Transport, Roads and Buildings Department Principal Secretary Kantilal Dande, RTC Executive Director (Administration) GV Ravi Varma, Vizianagaram zone-1 Executive Director A. Vijaya Kumar,

Visakhapatnam District Public Transport Officer B. Appala Naidu and other district officials participated in the event.