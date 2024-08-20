Sports meet kicks off at Sainik School

Vizianagaram: TheIntra Group Sports & Cultural Meet for Group F, aimed at selecting the best teams to represent the zone in the All-India Sainik Schools National Games & Cultural Meet 2024, commenced at Sainik School Korukondaon Monday.



principal Group Captain S S Shastri addressing the cadets encouraged them to exhibit their utmost sprit in sports and games and get an opportunity to represent the school in zonal sports meet.

He said sportsman spirit will push them to further level in their life.

The principal observed that cultivating a profound sense of oneness among the cadets of the Sainik Schools is the primary objective of the event. He highlighted the event as an endeavour to forge unbreakable bonds of friendship and mutual respect, transcending regional and state boundaries.

Group Captain Shastri further stressed the importance of self-confidence and discipline. Around 200 cadets from four schools, Sainik Schools of Ambikapur, Bhubaneswar, Sambalpur and Korukonda, gathered to compete and showcase their talents in basketball, running andvolley ball

Vice-principal Wing Commander Kiran, administrative officer Lt Commander Abilash Balachandran and others attended the event.