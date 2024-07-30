Live
- Paris Olympics 2024: Ram Charan and PV Sindhu's Heartwarming Encounter Goes Viral
- Forensic report in Madanapalle fire incident may come in 10 days: DIG
- Govt will support publication of CNR’s writings, says CM Revanth
- Two more gates opened at Srisailam to release excess water downstream
- Players selected for State-level Badminton competitions
- Nandamuri Mokshagna’s debut set for September
- Tamil Rockers admin arrested by Kerala Cyber Crime Police
- Tirupati police arrest 4 kidnappers, rescue victim
- ‘Thangalaan’ clears censor without any cuts
- ONGC Rajahmundry Asset Assists in Waterlogging Relief at Sai Baba Temple, Dowleswaram
Just In
Spot admissions at MBTS Govt Polytechnic tomorrow
MBTS Government Polytechnic College at Nallapadu in Guntur city will conduct spot admissions and fill the unfilled seats in the polytechnic college on July 31, according to Principal T Sekhar.
Guntur: MBTS Government Polytechnic College at Nallapadu in Guntur city will conduct spot admissions and fill the unfilled seats in the polytechnic college on July 31, according to Principal T Sekhar.
In a statement, he said that all the SSC passed students may avail the facility and made it clear that the candidates who did not write POLYCET-2024 exam are also eligible to apply for admission.
He said Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, Electronics, Electrical and Electronics courses are offered. Seats availability in various branches will be displayed on the notice board at the college.
Interested candidates with SSC marks list, fourth to tenth class study certificates, caste certificate, EWS, Aadhaar, and three sets of xerox copies should attend the spot admissions at MBTS Government Polytechnic College at 10 am on July 31.