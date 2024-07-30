Spot admissions at MBTS Govt Polytechnic tomorrow

Guntur: MBTS Government Polytechnic College at Nallapadu in Guntur city will conduct spot admissions and fill the unfilled seats in the polytechnic college on July 31, according to Principal T Sekhar.

In a statement, he said that all the SSC passed students may avail the facility and made it clear that the candidates who did not write POLYCET-2024 exam are also eligible to apply for admission.

He said Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, Electronics, Electrical and Electronics courses are offered. Seats availability in various branches will be displayed on the notice board at the college.

Interested candidates with SSC marks list, fourth to tenth class study certificates, caste certificate, EWS, Aadhaar, and three sets of xerox copies should attend the spot admissions at MBTS Government Polytechnic College at 10 am on July 31.