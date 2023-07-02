Spot counselling for admissions in TTD junior colleges on July 3-4

Tirupati: TTD has announced spot counselling for intermediate admissions in 2023-24 academic year in Sri Padmavati Mahila Junior College and Sri Venkateswara Junior College. Spot counselling will be held on July 3 and 4 for vacant seats to those who had already applied online. During the counselling, preference will be given to children of TTD employees, children from SV Bala mandir, Tirupati local students and those who could not get selected due to several reasons in the last three instalments and finally for non-locals.

Counselling on July 3 morning will be held for the students with 540 (90 percent) marks in X standard and in the afternoon for those between 539 and 500 marks. On July 4 morning to afternoon students with 499-450 marks and in afternoon for those with 449-360 marks will be considered.