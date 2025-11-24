Spread Sathya Sai Baba’s teachings universally: Naidu

Puttaparthi: Describing Prasanthi Nilayam at Puttaparthi as an energy centre that provides peace to all, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has said that it has completed 75 years today serving mankind by following the siddhanta of Sri Sathya Saibaba.

Naidu participated in the birth centenary celebrations of Sri Sathya Saibaba, along with Vice-President of India CP Radhakrishnan, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Tripura Governor Indrasena Reddy and AP IT Minister Nara Lokesh, here on Sunday.

The Chief Minister, in his address, said that attracted by Bhagawan’s institutional motto of “Love all – Serve all; Help ever and Hurt never” thousands of devotees round the globe are offering voluntary services at Sri Satya Sai Nilayam, Puttaparthi.

Naidu observed that Sai Baba, through his spiritual guidance, compassionate service and transformative welfare, touched millions across nations.

Naidu said that Sai Baba transformed Puttaparthi into a global spiritual destination, attracting leaders, dignitaries, and devotees who found inner peace through his teachings and embraced the path of selfless service. The Chief Minister said that Bhagawan rendered services to people for 86 years preaching “Service to people is service to God”. Naidu underlined that the year-long centenary programmes must spread Sai Baba's teachings universally. The government would support strengthening and expanding Sai Baba's service programmes, ensuring the Baba's teachings reach future generations with continued devotion.

Naidu said that Satya Sai is known as “living God for all of us”. He said that the Sathya Sai Central Trust has been rendering several service programmes, including education, health, and supply of safe drinking water. Over 60,000 students are studying in Sri Sathya Sai educational institutions free of cost. The trust’s seva centres are spread in 140 countries and over 7.5 lakh seva dal members are rendering voluntary services to people. The Chief Minister said Sathya Sai, who was born on November 23, 1926, started his spiritual journey as Sathya Sai from Puttaparthi at the age of 14 years, established Sathya Sai institutions in 1960, and started preaching peace, satyam (truth), dharmam (righteousness), prema (love) and ahimsa (non-violence). Though Bhagawan is not present among us physically, his preaching will remain forever in our minds and the Prasanti Nilayam at Puttaparthi is providing peace to all. Following principles of Sathya Sai on Vasudaika Kutumbakam, all sections of people are coming together to serve people. The state government declared the centenary celebrations as a state function.