Spring Fest-2024 at IIT-Kharagpur to attract two million students across India
Vijayawada: Spring Fest is the annual social and cultural fest of the Indian Institute of Technology-Kharagpur and the 64th edition of Spring Fest-2024 will be celebrated from January 26 to 29, 2024, according to a communiqué from the premium Indian institution.
With an online reach of over two million, Spring Fest is one of Asia’s largest cultural fest organised entirely by students. Every year enthusiastic participants from more than 800 major colleges across the country throng to Kharagpur for this three-day celebration of fun and frolic.
Spring Fest hosts a wide array of events spanning 13 different genres, featuring over 130 competitions where the finest talents in India every year compete for a total cash prize of approximately Rs 35 lakh. This year, once again, a plethora of new events have been introduced to stimulate the senses and unearth the hidden talents. These events serve as a platform for the very best, offering an opportunity for participants to relish the experience of a lifetime. With a history of rich culture, Spring Fest promises to be a grand extravaganza, a festival you would not want to miss.