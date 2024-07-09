Sravana Masotsavams to be celebrated from Aug 5 to Sept 3

Srisailam(Nandyal district): Executive Officer (EO) D Peddiraju of Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple at Srisailam has stated that Sravana Masotsavams would be observed from August 5 to September 3. In this regard, he held a meeting with officials on Monday to review the arrangements for Sravana Masotsavams.

Speaking on the occasion, the EO has stated that during the month-long Sravana Masam, devotees in large numbers would throng the temple to participate in the festivities on Sravana Somavaram, Sravana Pournami, Varalakshmi Vratam, Suddha and Bahula Ekadasi, Sravana Masasivarathri and government holidays.

Apart from Andhra Pradesh, devotees from the neighbouring States of Telangana and Karnataka and northern States are expected to visit the temple.

Officials of all departments are told to make necessary arrangements for the month-long festivities.

At the meeting it has been decided that the devotees would be allowed only for Swamivari Alankara Darshan for five days (from August 15 - Sravana Suddha Dasami to August 19 - Sravana Pournami). There will be no Swamivari Sparsa darshan. The EO further said that Gharbalaya Abhisekham, Samuhika Abhisekam and Arjitha Kumkumarchana will be stopped totally for 16 days.