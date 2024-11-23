Sri Chaitanya students take out rally

Nandyal: The management of Sri Chaitanya School at NGOs Colony in Nandyal have organised ‘Save India-Save Life’ programme on a grand scale here on Friday.

Two Town police station SI Suresh, chief guest, instilled awareness about traffic rules and regulations among the students. Asking them to strictly follow the norms strictly, he said that safety is most important and added that violation of traffic norms will lead to disadvantages.

The parents were told not to give bikes to teenagers. Every motorist should and must wear helmet while driving, he said.

Later, the students took out a rally, flagged off by SI Suresh at Sri Chaitanya School, and asked motorists to follow traffic norms, wear helmet, not to drink and drive, keep driving licence. Throughout the rally, they raised slogans till government general hospital where they formed a human chain.

Sri Chaitanya Schools AGM Suresh, RI Motaiah Choudhary, Principal Mowlabeebi, teachers and students participated.