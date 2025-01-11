Sri City celebrates Vaikuntha Ekadasi with spiritual grandeur

Sri City: Sri Prasanna Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Sri City came alive with divine fervour on Friday as devotees gathered in large numbers to celebrate Vaikunta Ekadasi. The auspicious occasion, observed as part of Dhanurmasam, featured special rituals and culminated in the sacred Uttara Dwara darshan of the Lord during the early hours.

Srivani, Sri City’s Spiritual and Literary Forum, elevated the celebrations with Harikatha Ganam by TTD Annamacharya Project vidwans, led by Harikatha Durandhara Dr Y Venkateswarlu Bhagavatar. The performance beautifully narrated Sundarakanda, showcasing Hanuman’s courageous journey to find Sita in Lanka, emphasising themes of devotion, perseverance, and triumph of faith. Blending storytelling, poetry, music, and philosophy, the event featured talented musicians: Reddy Shankar on Tabala, S Murali on Keyboard, G Srinivasulu on Sruthi, and Jaya Chandra on Rhythm pod.

Dr Ravindra Sannareddy, Founder Managing Director of Sri City, felicitated Bhagavatar and his team, applauding their talent. He expressed delight at the devotees’ enthusiastic participation and encouraged the Sri City community to visit the temple and seek divine blessings.

Along with Sri City community members, devotees from neighbouring villages and Sullurpeta also participated in the programme. Teertha and anna prasadam were served to the attendees.