Sri City MD receives honorary doctorate

Nellore: Eminent technocrat and managing director (MD) of Sri City integrated business city Ravindra Sannareddy has been conferred with the honorary doctorate by the Vikrama Simhapuri University, Nellore at its convocation held on Tuesday.

He received the award from the Chancellor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan in the presence of Prof D N Reddy, Chancellor of Mallareddy University, Hyderabad and Vice Chancellor Prof GM Sundaravalli.

Accepting the degree, Ravindra Sannareddy said that he considers it as a privilege for being conferred the honorary doctorate by Vikrama Simhapuri University.

Stating that he had given up the lucrative business career in the US with a conviction to give back to the society and started to work on a new project that has potential to improve the economic conditions of people in the region.

He urged the graduating students to set career goals that would benefit the people around them. The university's citation stated that Ravindra Sannareddy's journey is incredibly inspirational for every student, aspiring entrepreneurs, successful businessmen and most importantly every individual. It asserts that Sri City has revolutionised the economic nature of the region.