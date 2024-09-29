Sri City’s Srivani Forum hosts talk on Telugu folk arts

Sri City : Sri City, a leading industrial hub, under the auspices of Srivani Spiritual and Literary Forum, hosted a cultural weekend that showcased the rich heritage of Telugu folk art and spiritual traditions. The events included a talk on Telugu folklore and art forms by Dr Chigicherla Krishna Reddy and a sacred Go-puja ceremony at Sri Prasanna Venkateswara Swamy Temple.

Dr Krishna Reddy emphasised that Telugu folk art forms, which have been a crucial part of the region’s culture for thousands of years, serve as the ‘language of the soul’ and offer a window into the history and identity of Telugu culture. He stressed the need to preserve these traditions to honour ancestors and pass them on to future generations. He called on cultural organisations and the government to invest in reviving the 114 endangered folk art forms and urged younger generations to reconnect with their heritage.

Sri City MD Dr Ravindra Sannareddy acknowledged the need to preserve these folklore and art forms. He announced that Srivani, as part of its activities, would develop plans to support the revival of some of these cultural traditions.

At the Go-puja event, Vedic scholars spoke on its significance, emphasising the sacred relationship between ‘Govinda and Gomata’. Palleti Balaji and PSB Sastry and others took part.