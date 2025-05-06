Live
Sri Datta’s performance captivates audience
Vijayawada: The Ranga Pravesam of Vallabhajyosthula Gowtham Sri Datta was held at Sri Ghantasala Venkateswara Rao Government Music and Dance College auditorium here on Sunday.
Born in 2011 to Vallabhajyosthula Pavan Kumar Sarma and Sri Valli, Sri Datta began his initial dance training under Yellajyosthula Anuradha and is currently receiving advanced training from renowned Kuchipudi exponent Dr Chinta Ravi Balakrishna.
Under the guidance of Dr Chinta Ravi Balakrishna, Sri Datta blossomed into a confident performer, impressing the august gathering with his poise and expressive dance. He captivated the audience with his performance of classical Kuchipudi items such as Gam Ganapathi, Tuluva Rajendra Sabdam, Krishnam Kalaya Sakhi, and Tillana.
On this occasion, veteran singer Kumara Suryanarayana and distinguished dance gurus Dr Pasumarthy Srinivasa Sarma, Dr Ch Ajay Kumar, Dr Usha Madhavi, Padma Shri Hemanth, and Yellajyothula Anuradha were felicitated by Sri Datta’s parents, Vallabhajyothula Pavan Kumar Sarma and Sri Valli.
As a mark of respect and gratitude, Sri Datta also performed Gurupuja to his guru, Dr Chinta Ravi Balakrishna.