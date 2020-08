Sri Govindaraja Swamy Pavitrotsavams From August 28-30

Tirupati: The Annual Three-day Pavitrotsavams in Sri Govindaraja Swamy Temple in Tirupati will be held from August 28 to 30 with Ankurarpanam on August 27.

On first day of Pavitrotsavam on August 28, Pavitra Pratista will be performed, on the second day, Pavitra Malas will be decked to Mulavirat, utsava deities, Vimanam, Dhwajasthambham, Sri Matham Anjaneya located in four mada streets while on August 30 Pavitra Purnahuti will be performed.

While on these three days, there will be snapana thirumanjanam to the utsava deities. In view of Covid restrictions, this festival will be performed in Ekantham.