Sri Gururaja English medium students excel in SSC results
Highlights
Students of Sri Gururaja English Medium School, Nandyal, delivered outstanding performance in the 2025 SSC exams.
Nandyal: Students of Sri Gururaja English Medium School, Nandyal, delivered outstanding performance in the 2025 SSC exams.
School Director P. Shekshavali Reddy announced that YVS Narsi Reddy topped with 597/600 marks, followed by Liturmaleswar Reddy with 595, and S Abdul Irfan with 501.
Six students secured top scores, 33 scored above 550, and 256 students scored 500 or more. Reddy praised the students, parents, and teachers for their collective efforts.
