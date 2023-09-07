  • Menu
Sri Krishna Janmashtami fervour marks Telugu states, devotees offer prayers

Highlights

The Sri Krishna Janmashtami celebrations in the Telugu states are being observed with great enthusiasm. ISKCON temples have undergone complete renovation in preparation for the festivities.

A significant number of devotees are visiting the temples to perform pujas and seek blessings. The Krishna temples are bustling with devotees, who have been gathering since early morning to participate in the celebrations.

In particular, the Sri Krishnashtami festivities at the Tirupati ISKCON Mandir are being conducted magnificently, with Lord Krishna being adorned and worshipped in a special manner.

X