Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Kalyanotsavam on Feb 7

Rajamahendravaram: Preparations are in full swing for the grand annual celebrations of Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Kalyanotsavam and Rathotsavam at the renowned pilgrimage site of Antarvedi in Konaseema district.

Amalapuram Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) K Madhavi informed that the festivities will be held from February 4 to 13 with great splendour.

The main events include the Kalyanotsavam of Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy, scheduled to take place on the night of February 7.

The Rathotsavam (Chariot Festival) will be held on 8, followed by the Chakrasnanam (holy bath of the deity’s Sudarshana Chakra) on February 12.

The celebrations will conclude with the Teppotsavam on February 13, which will be conducted with special rituals and grandeur.

These events are expected to draw thousands of devotees from across the region, offering them a chance to witness and participate in the spiritual and cultural vibrancy of Antarvedi.