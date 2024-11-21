Sri Vishnu students to take part in South Zone Games

Live
JNTU-K held selections for various sports as part of the South Zone Games organised by the University Sports Council.
Bhimavaram : JNTU-K held selections for various sports as part of the South Zone Games organised by the University Sports Council. Students who excelled in these competitions are eligible to participate in the South Zone Games.
Vice-Principal of the college Prof P Venkatarama Raju said that students from Sri Vishnu Engineering College for Women demonstrated remarkable talent in multiple sports and qualified to compete in the South Zone competitions.
A second-year student RC Lasya secured first place in Rifle Shooting (air pistol) and earned a gold medal. She will represent JNTU-K at the South Zone Games, which will take place at Chandigarh University in Punjab this December.
A final-year student Shyamala Gowri achieved first position in Badminton and will participate in the South Zone Games on behalf of JNTU-K, scheduled to be held from November 26 to 28 at Visvesvaraya Technological University in Belgaum, Karnataka.
A first-year student G Hanishma was qualified in Netball and is selected to represent JNTU-K at the South Zone Competitions, which will be held in Jaipur in January 2025.
Principal Dr G Srinivasa Rao, Campus Director J Prasada Raju, Director of Students Affairs Dr P Srinivasa Raju, Physical Education Teacher Dr G Sunitha, the College Management, the faculty and students congratulated the winners.