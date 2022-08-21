Sridevi opposes Dokka's appointment as addl. coordinator

Guntur: Tadikonda MLA Dr Undavalli Sridevi along with her followers staged a protest in front of party district president and MLA Mekathoti Sucharitha's residence at Arundalpet here on Saturday opposing the appointment of party whip in the State Legislative Council Dokka Manikya Vara Prasad as additional coordinator for Tadikonda Assembly constituency.

She demanded that the YSRCP high command withdraw Manikya Vara Prasad's appointment immediately. She said, "I am striving hard for the development of infrastructural facilities in the constituency and solving the problems of the people."

She warned that she will tender her resignation if the party high command failed to withdraw Manikya Vara Prasad's appointment. She made it clear that there was no need to appoint additional coordinator for Tadikonda constituency. A large number of followers of Sridevi gathered at Mekathoti Sucharita's house and raised slogans opposing Vara Prasad's appointment. Police swung into action and brought the situation under control.

ZPTCs and MPTCS who accompanied her informed the media that they were ready to tender their resignation to their posts and demanded the party high command to withdraw Vara Prasad's appointment.