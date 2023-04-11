Srijana takes charge as Kurnool Collector

Kurnool: G Srijana took charge as new collector of Kurnool district on Monday. Speaking to media persons after assuming charge, Srijana said that she was feeling very happy to take the charge as collector of Kurnool district and thanked Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy for giving her the opportunity to serve the people of this district.

She said after bifurcation of districts, Kurnool district was lagging far behind in development and added that she would focus on those issues that need special attention. To develop the district on all fronts, Srijana said she will strive relentlessly without leaving a stone unturned. Srijana said she was worked at Vizag and Krishna districts earlier and use that experience to develop the district.

The new collector said that she will study the district and its necessities and later address those issues on priority basis. Top priority would be given to housing, resurvey and others, she said and added she will always be available to people and to the officials. The collector also participated in the Spandana, the grievances redressal programme. Earlier, Municipal Commissioner A Bhargav Tej, DRO Nageshwara Rao and others officials met the new collector and wished her.