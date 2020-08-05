Srikakulam: 3 friends raise funds to help private school teachers

Srikakulam: Three friends Ch Venugopal, A Harish Kumar Srikanth and N Srinivas Rao joined hands to help private school teachers during the pandemic. In the wake of Covid induced lockdown, managements of private schools are unable to pay salaries and the teachers are facing financial problems and they are unable to meet their daily needs.



As a kind gesture towards the struggling teachers, the three friends from Palasa-Kasibugga municipality have come forward to help them by gathering some funds on their own and some from their childhood friends. Previously, they distributed required groceries in two phases to these teachers and staff. These friends also appealed to others to extend help to the teachers at the hour of need.

Responding to their call, Palasa-Kasibugga Zilla Parishad High School (1995-96) batch had raised funds to supply essentials to 300 teaching and non-teaching staff and also paid Rs 1,000 as aid to 68 poorest of the poor teachers on Tuesday. "We will continue to help poor who are being affected due to Covid pandemic," the three friends said.