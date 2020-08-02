Srikakulam: 3 killed as Scorpio hits parked lorry in Kanchili

Srikakulam: Three persons were killed and another three sustained grievous injuries when a Scorpio vehicle in which they were travelling hits a roadside parked lorry from behind, at Jalantarakota village junction in Kanchili mandal on NH-16 on Sunday.

According to police, the deceased were identified as Lukalapu Nagamani, 48, her younger daughter-in-law Lavanya, 23 and the vehicle driver Routhu Dwaraka, 35.

The driver and Lavanya died on the spot and Nagamani succumbed to her injuries at Sompeta government hospital.

The injured were Nagamani's elder son Lukalapu Rajasekhar, his wife, Mythili and younger son, Lukalapu Dineswara Rao. The condition of Rajasekhar and Mythili is out of danger and Dineswara Rao was battling for life and shifted to King George Hospital in Visakhapatnam.

Nagamani was a railway employee and they migrated to Kharagpur of West Bengal from Kanchili long back. On Friday, Nagamani's son-in-law Bhaskara Rao was killed in an accident occurred at Hindustan Shipyard Limited in Visakhapatnam.

To procure his body, all the family members started at Kharagpur by engaging a private vehicle to reach Visakhapatnam. Kanchili police registered a case.