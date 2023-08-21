Srikakulam: Aadhaar link must for electricity connection

Srikakulam: Customers Aadhaar card number linkage with the electricity service number is mandatory, said AP Eastern Power Distribution Company Limited (APEPDCL) superintendent engineer (SE), L Diva Prasadam.



In a press release here on Sunday, the SE saiod that as per the state government guidelines we are going to linkage Aadhar with the electricity service number. There are different methods introduced for linkage of Aadhaar with electricity connection, the SE added.

Customers can link their Aadhaar with electricity connection number while making payment of electricity bill, through the local lineman, at power supply section office, also at electricity revenue office. With the linkage of Aadhaar and electricity connection customers can pay their monthly bills through online mode on quick pace through mobile app and APEPDCL website.

Customers can call on 1912 toll free number if they have any grievances regarding power supply and other related services from the APEPDCL.