Srikakulam: Boozers violate Covid norms at wine shops

Srikakulam: Large number of alcoholics gathers in front of government-run wine shops in Srikakulam district flouting all safety norms to avoid contracting COVID-19.



With an aim to mobilise revenue, the state government allowed to run wine shops by imposing certain restrictions on boozers.

In the wake of rampant spreading of Covid positive cases across the district, liquor shops are allowed to run only two hours from 11 am to till 1 pm. All other business units and shops are allowed to run from 7 am to 1 pm five hours every day. Due to short duration, heavy rush is witnessing in front of liquor shops.

As part of Covid restrictions, the consumers of liquor need to carry umbrella to stand in the queue line, strictly maintain physical distance while standing in the queue lines apart from wearing face mask. But all these conditions did not followed by the boozers in front of wine shops in Srikakulam.

The boozers are worry over getting liquor but not fearing about the Covid. Prohibition and excise officials, police officials and liquor shop staff appointed by the excise department on behalf of government also are not supervising them properly due to lack of adequate staff.

As a result, the boozers are not following Covid restrictions while purchasing liquor from wine shops.

"Liquor shops are allowed to run only two hours from 11 am to 1 pm. As a result, crowding is witnessing in front of shops. Another reason is we have only 50 staff members to supervise queue lines at 160 shops across the district. We have deputed one person for more than three shops and this naturally led customers to violating restrictions," excise superintendent K J Yesu Das told to The Hans India.

"We will request higher officials to allow liquor shops to open from 7 am to 1 pm on par with other shops to reduce crowding and also request more staff for managing crowds," Yesu Das added.