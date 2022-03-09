Srikakulam: Called by cops, TDP leader ends life

Srikakulam: A TDP leader's suicide sparked tension in Palasa Assembly constituency in the district on Tuesday. According to information, Kona Venkata Rao, 38, of Pottangi village in Mandasa mandal, consumed pesticide late on Monday night died while being shifted to Palasa government hospital.

On Tuesday, TDP leaders K Ravi Kumar, G Laxmidevi, G Sirisha and others alleged that the police harassment was the reason behind Kona Venkata Rao's suicide. Local TDP leaders staged agitation in front of Palasa government hospital demanding action against police and YSRCP leaders who allegedly drove him to suicide.

Tekkali police recently summoned Venkata Rao on the complaint of YSRCP MLC Duvvada Srinivas over some threatening voice messages against him posted on Facebook by Venkata Rao.

TDP leaders say Venkta Rao had resorted to the extreme step due to police harassment.

Meanwhile, YSRCP leader and MLC Duvvada Srinivas said that he had not lodged any complaint against anyone. He said he listened the voice message that Venkata Rao posted on Facebook on Tuesday only. In the message, Venkata Rao said "The YSRCP government will collapse in two years and then we will cut both the legs of Duvvada Srinivas and kill him later". The MLC claimed that hd did not take messages received through social media seriously.

District SP Amith Bardhar, told the media at Kasibugga DSP office on Tuesday that complaints were received from some persons of Tekkali regarding posting of message by Venkata Rao and as per law, police have to investigate the matter.