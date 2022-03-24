Srikakulam: Construction works at snail's pace at Jagananna Colonies

Srikakulam: Construction works of Jagananna housing colonies are going at a snail's pace. It is known that the housing department sanctioned 91,660 houses under the Jagananna Colonies in the district in 38 mandals in ten Assembly constituencies.

The government allotted Rs 19, 54, 63, 000 for construction of houses.

Only 555 houses have been completed in 3 weeks, which is less than one percent out of the total sanctioned houses in number. Prime reasons for slow works are lack of basic amenities like roads, drainage, power supply and water etc., The government allotted Rs 1.80 lakh which is insufficient for house construction as prices for all material like cement, sand, iron, wood, bricks etc are increased exorbitantly.

As a result beneficiaries are not coming forward to construct houses. Project director for housing, N Ganapathi said, "we are providing basic amenities at Jagananna colonies lay outs by allotting funds from concerned gram panchayats. We are preparing estimations for basic amenities regularly and discussed the same with concerned gram panchayats to draw funds."