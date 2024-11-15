  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Srikakulam: Cooperative Week celebrations take off

Srikakulam: Cooperative Week celebrations take off
x
Highlights

Srikakulam: All India Cooperative Week celebrations commenced in Srikakulam on Thursday. On the occasion, joint collector (JC) and official person...

Srikakulam: All India Cooperative Week celebrations commenced in Srikakulam on Thursday. On the occasion, joint collector (JC) and official person in-charge of the District Cooperative Central Bank (DCCB), Pharman Ahmad Khan unfurled cooperative flag on DCCB head office premises in Srikakulam.

On the occasion, the JC lauded the services rendered by the primary agricultural cooperative societies (PACS) and other cooperative bodies to the poor and weaker sections. He assured to provide quality services after completion of computerisation at cooperative societies and corrupt practices will be curtailed successfully. Chief executive officer for DCCB D Vara Prasad, district cooperative officer (DCO) B Nagesh, DCCB officials of various cadres attended.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick