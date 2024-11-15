Live
Srikakulam: Cooperative Week celebrations take off
Srikakulam: All India Cooperative Week celebrations commenced in Srikakulam on Thursday. On the occasion, joint collector (JC) and official person in-charge of the District Cooperative Central Bank (DCCB), Pharman Ahmad Khan unfurled cooperative flag on DCCB head office premises in Srikakulam.
On the occasion, the JC lauded the services rendered by the primary agricultural cooperative societies (PACS) and other cooperative bodies to the poor and weaker sections. He assured to provide quality services after completion of computerisation at cooperative societies and corrupt practices will be curtailed successfully. Chief executive officer for DCCB D Vara Prasad, district cooperative officer (DCO) B Nagesh, DCCB officials of various cadres attended.