- Modi to visit Chittorgarh, Gwalior tomorrow, to dedicate projects worth over Rs 26,000 cr
- Turkey: Two officers injured in blast near parliament
- Chandrababu Naidu Deeksha in Jail. TDP cadre also to fast and light candles in the evening
- BJP chief in Delhi's Ambedkar Basti for 'Swacchta Abhiyan'
- BJP has done nothing to Telangana and will get big zero in polls
- Srikakulam: 200 students donate blood to mark Blood Donation Day
- PM Modi arrives Hyderabad, leaves to Mahabubnagar
- Rajnath leads cleanliness, plantation activities at Delhi Cantt
- Group 1: Revanth Reddy backs call for blockading highways
- Nara Lokesh to stage hunger strike protest in Delhi, Naidu to do in Rajahmundry jail
Srikakulam: CPM decides to intensify stir over cashew price
- To hold a public meeting to highlight the plight of cashew nut farmers who are not getting good price for their produce owing to import from abroad
- Wants govt to procure the produce through RBKs at Rs 16,000 per 80 kg bag
Srikakulam: CPM leaders decided to intensify agitation to achieve minimum support price (MSP) for raw cashew nuts. Speaking at a press conference at Palasa on Saturday, party leaders D Govinda Rao and B Krishna Murthy lamented the state government’s failure to settle the issues between cashew processing unit owners and farmers. Due to import of raw cashew nuts from the various countries by the cashew processing units, local cashew nut farmers are not able to dispose of their produce at reasonable price. Owners of the cashew processing units are not procuring cashew nuts from the local farmers which is hitting earning of farmers and they are depending on middlemen to dispose of their produce at cheaper price they said.
The CPM leaders announced that they will hold a public meeting at Palasa on October 10 at Palasa to highlight the woes of cashew farmers and demand that the government procure cashew nuts from local farmers through Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBK). They also sought a price of Rs 16,000 for per 80 kg raw cashew nut bag as MSP.