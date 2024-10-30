Live
Srikakulam: Cracker licences approved for 94 shops
Srikakulam: Cracker licences were approved for 94 shops on temporary basis ahead of Depaavali festival, said district fire officer (DFO) Jaddu Mohan Rao. In a press release here on Tuesday, he warned traders and petty vendors against sale of crackers without licence and explained consequences.
He appealed to people to enjoy the festival by taking all precautions to avoid any untoward incidents. He also requested the parents and elders to keep tabs on children while they were using crackers as precautionary to avoid accidents.
The fire officer suggested that the people not to store huge quantities of crackers in residential houses and not to sell in residential areas. If anyone is found violating the norms, they will face action, he said.