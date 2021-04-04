Srikakulam: Cyclist feted for promoting environmental awareness

Srikakulam: AP Legislative Assembly (APLA) Speaker Tammineni Sitaram felicitated Asia Book of Records and India Book of Records winner V Pranay Teja on Saturday at his residence in Amudalavalasa.

Pranay covered seven States in a span of 15 days by cycling with an aim to create awareness among people on environmental protection.

He appealed to people to reduce use of fuel to avoid environmental pollution which will lead to imbalance in the ecology. Pranay covered six States West Bengal, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka and Maharastra through cycling.

He started his cycling at Howrah Bridge in Kolkata in West Bengal State on January 31, 2020 and finished his cycle tour on 14 February 2020 at Gateway of India at Mumbai in Maharashtra State and total distance from Howrah Bridge to Gateway of India is 3,200 km.

Both Asia and India book of records announced awards to Pranay as inter-State cycling expedition has been undertaken for the first time for the cause of environmental protection by an individual.

Speaking on the occasion, APLA Speaker Tammineni Sitaram lauded commitment of Pranay for the cause of nature and environment and he appealed to youth to follow suit for the sake of environmental protection.

Pranay is working as a soldier in Indian army and he is native of Etcerla mandal in Srikakulam district. Social activists Ch Laxmana Rao, P Santosh Kumar, B Murali Krishna, N Srinu and P Karthik attended.