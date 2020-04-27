Srikakulam: Failure of home quarantine results in more + cases

Srikakulam: Home quarantine yielded negative result in Pathapatnam as four Corona positive cases reported in one family of Delhi returnee. According to officials, home quarantine started in the district on March 28.

Total persons in home quarantine till April 26 were 9,011. Another 15,483 persons put in 32 quarantine centres at different places across the district. In Pathapatnam mandal, a Delhi returnee reached his in-laws place in Kaguvada village during last week of March.

On information, officials ordered him to stay at home. But he moved to his native village Seedi in the same mandal and also went to Parlakimidi in Odisha which is situated adjacent to Pathapatnam and other places.

According to Palakonda RDO T V S G Kumar, total 29 primary contacts and 64 secondary contacts of the Delhi returnee were identified, even though local officials claiming that the Delhi returnee did not move out during home quarantine. According to reliable sources, the Delhi returnee contacted more than 200 persons in different villages and areas in the district.

On Sunday, another Covid-19 positive case was detected in the family of Delhi returnee. She is 65-year-old mother-in-law of the Delhi returnee. All these four patients were shifted to GEMS at Ragolu near Srikakulam city.