Srikakulam: Farmers put off harvesting

Srikakulam: The farmers are afraid that the incessant rain caused by the cyclone in Bay of Bengal may damage the paddy crop which is ready for harvest. In the district, the farmers were getting ready for the harvest but due to rains, they were asked to postpone the harvest for three more days. In the wake of continuous rainfall since Thursday morning with moderate velocity of winds, paddy crops were being destroyed.

The paddy crops which are collapsed may get discolour and damaged and millers are not accepting to procure discoloured paddy. Incessant rain fall reported in Srikakulam rural, Amudalavalasa, Gara, Ponduru, Etcherla, Ranastalam, Laveru, Narasannapeta, Polaki, Jalumuru, Sarubujjili, L N Peta, Burja, Palakonda and other mandals across the district.

Agricultural officials advised the farmers to remove water from the paddy field to save crop from damage and discolour of paddy produce. If the rains continued for two days paddy crop may to get damage and discolour, said joint director for agriculture K Sridhar.