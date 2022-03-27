Srikakulam: FOB inaugurated at Naupada railway station

Srikakulam: Railways are committed to the welfare, safety and to provide facilities to passengers, said East Coast Railway Waltair divisional railway manager (DRM) Anup Satpathy. He inaugurated foot-over-bridge (FOB) at Naupada railway station in the district on Saturday.

The FOB was completely made of stainless steel by Jindal Steel Company, a first in the history of Indian railways. The total expected life of the FOB is 125 years. The bridge facilitates movement of passengers in the railway station from on platform to another without hassle. Jindal Steel director Tharun Khulbe and sales head Rajeev Garg said stainless steel girders were used to fabricate the bridge.

Railways has decided to revamp FOB and also to build new FOBs at different railway stations in coastal areas. As part of the programme, proposals were prepared for FOB at Naupada station which materialised on Saturday, the railway officials said.