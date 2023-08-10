Live
Just In
Srikakulam: Food panel member inspects civil supplies points
Kantha Rao warns officials and staff over discrepancies between records and physical stock
Srikakulam: AP State Food Commission (APSFC) member B Kantha Rao inspected ration goods Mobile Delivery Unit (MDU) vehicles and later verified records at civil supplies depots in Ponduru mandal headquarters on Wednesday. On the occasion, he found discrepancies between records and physical stock at depots and warned the officials and staff to rectify the mistake.
He also warned MDU operators and organisers to maintain display boards on the vehicles showing stock details every day. Later, Kantha Rao inspected surroundings, food items and storage of items at Anganwadi centres at Rapaka village in Ponduru mandal. He also tasted food items at the centre and expressed dissatisfaction about their quality. He directed the staff to work with dedication and take care of children with a sense of responsibility.
Officials of civil supplies, women and child welfare wing, medical and health, legal metrology, education departments and mid-day meal organisers accompanied the APSFC member.