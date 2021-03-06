Srikakulam: Good response to bandh in Srikakulam district

Srikakulam: The bandh observed against privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) has received good response in Srikakulam on Friday. Protesting the BJP-led Central government's decision to privatise the historical Visakhapatnam Steel

Plant, all parties, trade unions, workers and employees' associations observed the bandh on Friday.

In the wake of bandh, all educational institutions declared holiday in support of cause. Business units, shops and other establishments remained closed in all urban and semi-urban areas across the district till evening.

APSRTC suspended its bus services till noon to all destinations from all depots at Srikakulam, Palasa, Takkali and Palakonda in the district. Opposition TDP leaders took out huge rally on G T Road in Srikakulam displaying placards against decision of the Central government to privatise the VSP.

Speaking on the occasion, TDP leaders and former MLA G Laxmidevi came down heavily on the BJP-led NDA government at Centre for taking anti-poor, anti-people and anti-workers decisions.

She said that over 32 people sacrificed their lives for the plant and thousands of villagers sacrificed their lands for establishment of VSP.

CPI, CPM leaders and trade unions representatives observed agitation under the aegis of Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Vedika (VUPV). Speaking on the occasion VUPV convener P Tejeswara Rao found fault with the BJP-led NDA government at Centre for adopting anti-workers and anti-employees' policies.