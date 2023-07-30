Srikakulam: Job fair at GDC on July 31

Srikakulam: Direct job selection fair will be organised at Government Degree College (GDC) for men campus in Srikakulam on July 31. According to the GDC principal, P Surekha, the job fair will be organised by Jawahar Knowledge Centre (JKC) Srikakulam.

Candidates who are graduated with 50 per cent are eligible to apply and opportunities are available at various private banks said the JKC campus coordinator, D Pydithalli.

Candidates who attained 20 years of age and below 25 years of age are eligible to

attend the job fair with all relevant qualification and experience certificates the GDC. Interested candidates should visit the GDC campus before 10 am on July 31 with all relevant certificates and youth are urged to utilise the opportunity to start their career at early age.