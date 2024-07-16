Srikakulam: Maheswar Reddy takes charge as new SP

Srikakulam: KV Maheswar Reddy took charge as new SP ofSrikakulam on Monday. He was transferred from Alluri Sitharama Raju district. He served as ASP Chinturu in the district. Before taking charge, he had darshan of Sun God at Arasavalli. Later, he explained that his priorities are to implement instructions of the government and to protect law and order.

The new SP appealed to people to lead peaceful life. He assured that he will be available to people and resolve issues at a quick pace.