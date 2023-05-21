Srikakulam: Nagavali river turns hub of pollutants

Srikakulam : Second biggest river in North Coastal AP State, Nagavali River turned hub of pollutants due to indiscriminate dumping of various types of garbage by individuals, owners of various eatery points, chicken, mutton shops, hotels, hospitals and commercial units indiscriminately. Nagavali river passes through the middle of Srikakulam by dividing the city as two parts East and West. The river water is the prime source for drinking and other utilities for residents and it is adjacent villages. The river entered into city limits near Tamminaidupeta and passing about ten kilo meters distance and left near Ponnada village.

On either side of the river for about ten kilometers distance several individuals are residing and existing various eatery points, chicken, mutton shops, hotels, hospitals and commercial units. People are dumping plastic covers, staled food items, hospital waste, pollutants etc., every day. As a result, surface water of the river is being polluted and residents of Srikakulam and its adjacent villages are inevitable consuming the water which may lead to spread of deadly diseases.

Officials of concerned departments like Pollution control board (PCB), Srikakulam Municipal Corporation (SMC) and Irrigation department officials failed to prevent dumping of waste and polluted material into the river. Lack of concrete steps pollution free Nagavali river is remained a day dream.