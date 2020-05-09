Srikakulam natives head back home

Srikakulam: Residents of various parts of Visakhapatnam city are moving towards Srikakulam in the wake of leakage of toxic gases from LG Polymers at RR Venkatapuram on the suburbs of the city.

People of various mandals Etcherla, Santhakaviti, Ponduru, Palasa, Tekkali, Narasannapeta, Kotabommali, Srikakulam rural and other mandals in Srikakulam district have migrated to Visakhapatnam seeking livelihood and settled there. These migrated people settled mainly at Vepagunta, Musidivada, Madhavadhara, Gopalapatnam, Marripalem, Simhachalam, Kancharapalem and other surrounding areas in Visakhapatnam city.

These areas are close to the RR Venkatapuram where the industrial accident occurred. Now these migrated people are in a fear that it is not safe in Visakhapatnam for at least some days following the leakage of the toxic gas in the early hours on Thursday. Hence, they have started moving towards Srikakulam to stay in their native villages for some days. They moved towards Srikakulam on their own vehicles.

However, following the Covid-19 scare, police detained these persons at Pydibhimavaram check-post on Srikakulam district border on national highway (NH-16). Police are asking people coming from Visakhapatnam to go for quarantine for 14 days if they want to enter into Srikakulam district. On learning about police warning most of these people are returning to Visakhapatnam.



