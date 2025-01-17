Srikakulam: Old students of GDC recall college days

Srikakulam: Old students of 2004 to 2007 batch of BA degree who studied in Government Degree College (GDC) at Baruva recalled their college days as they met on the college premises on Thursday.

On the occasion of Sankranti festival, most of the alumni reached their hometowns and met on the college campus. The remembered their days as students and decided to contribute for infrastructure development of the college.

Old students Kali Prasad, Kurma Rao, Tejeswara Rao, TataRao, Janaki Rao, Swathi and others organised the alumni meet.