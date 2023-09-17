  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Srikakulam: People urged to worship clay-made Ganesh idols

Srikakulam: People urged to worship clay-made Ganesh idols
x
Highlights

People were told to worship clay Ganesha idols to protect environment for Vinayaka Chaviti.

Srikakulam: People were told to worship clay Ganesha idols to protect environment for Vinayaka Chaviti.

Srikakulam district bar association president Dr Yenni Surya Rao, AP BC Advocates association president, Aguru Umamaheswara Rao, Uttarandhra Journalist Front (UJF) district president, Chowdari Lakshmana Rao, secretary, Bagadi Appala Naidu, industries HR Manager, BV Ramana, walkers and rotary club members, NGOs Paryavarana Parirakshana Samithi (PPS) and Sanjeevani members distributed Ganesh idols made of clay in Srikakulam on Saturday.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X