Srikakulam: People urged to worship clay-made Ganesh idols

Srikakulam: People were told to worship clay Ganesha idols to protect environment for Vinayaka Chaviti.



Srikakulam district bar association president Dr Yenni Surya Rao, AP BC Advocates association president, Aguru Umamaheswara Rao, Uttarandhra Journalist Front (UJF) district president, Chowdari Lakshmana Rao, secretary, Bagadi Appala Naidu, industries HR Manager, BV Ramana, walkers and rotary club members, NGOs Paryavarana Parirakshana Samithi (PPS) and Sanjeevani members distributed Ganesh idols made of clay in Srikakulam on Saturday.