Live
- Kadapa: Create awareness on cyber frauds
- TDP leaders break coconuts at temples for Naidu’s release
- Smart and efficient packing tips for travellers
- British era cemetery lies in utter neglect in Gooty
- Deputy Collector S Srinivasa Murthy takes charge as Simhachalam Devasthanam EO
- The hottest bodies in the business are vegetarian
- Minister inaugurates municipal administrative building in Mydukuru
- Eco-friendly Ganesh idols champion social issues
- Woman sexually assaulted at ESI hospital by canteen staff
- A guide to create beautiful tables capes with exquisite dinner sets and tableware
Just In
Srikakulam: People urged to worship clay-made Ganesh idols
Highlights
People were told to worship clay Ganesha idols to protect environment for Vinayaka Chaviti.
Srikakulam: People were told to worship clay Ganesha idols to protect environment for Vinayaka Chaviti.
Srikakulam district bar association president Dr Yenni Surya Rao, AP BC Advocates association president, Aguru Umamaheswara Rao, Uttarandhra Journalist Front (UJF) district president, Chowdari Lakshmana Rao, secretary, Bagadi Appala Naidu, industries HR Manager, BV Ramana, walkers and rotary club members, NGOs Paryavarana Parirakshana Samithi (PPS) and Sanjeevani members distributed Ganesh idols made of clay in Srikakulam on Saturday.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS