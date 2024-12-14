Srikakulam police bust two fake note gangs

Srikakulam: Meliaputti and G Sigadam police cracked fake currency notes manufacturing and transaction gangs on Friday. Tekkali DSP DSRVSR Murthy and J R Puram (Ranastalam) CI K Avatharam produced the accused and seized material before the media in two different press conferences.

In Meliaputti mandal, six accused were arrested and fake notes worth Rs 57.25 lakh were seized from them.

The accused were identified as Tammireddy Ravi, Kusireddy Durvasulu, Tammireddy Dhilli, Dasari Kumara Swamy, Dasari Ravi Kumar and Dummu Dharma Rao.

The six persons formed into a gang previously and cheated several persons in Rajahmundry and Vizianagaram. They hatched a plan to manufacture fake currency notes to earn eary money and engaged some persons in adjacent Osidha state for the purpose.

The accused persons have criminal history and based on the antecedents, police kept a strict vigil on their movement and arrested the accused.

In G Sigadam mandal, two persons Gangalla Ravi and Yenni Rajesh were arrested and fake currency notes to the tune of Rs 15 lakh were seized from them. Rajesh earlier ran an evening daily. Police registered cases on the eight accused under different sections.