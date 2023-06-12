Srikakulam: Popular varieties of paddy seeds in demand

Srikakulam: Huge demand is witnessed for popular varieties of paddy seed in the wake of Kharif season in the district.

According to officials, paddy is expected to cultivate in an extent of 1.63 lakh hectares in the district during every kharif season. For the total extent of cultivated land 80,000 quintals of seeds are required in the district.

But state government provided 37,000 quintals of paddy seed through the seeds corporation, research stations and agricultural department. This is 46 per cent of the total required quantity of seed. For remaining quantity of seed farmers are resorting private dealers and shops.

Farmers prepare seed by following traditional methods and also interchange of seed varieties among them. Farmers are habituated to purchase seed from the government agencies if not available procuring the same from the private dealers.

Huge demand is witnessed for paddy seeds which are being supplied by the government through Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBK). Farmers belonging to BC and OC categories can get 30 per cent subsidy on its actual price here and farmers belonging to SC and ST category will

be provided 90 per cent subsidy on its actual cost.

30 kg seed is required for per acre land. Huge demand is witnessed for popular varieties like Maruteru Samba, Swarna, Sona Masoori, Indra, Samba Masoori, Sri Dhruthi varieties of seeds.

Price for 30 kg bag for MaruteruSamba and Sona Masoori variety seeds is Rs 1,119 after deduction of 30 per cent subsidy farmers need to pay Rs 819. Rs 1,143 for Swarna, Indra and Amara after deduction of subsidy, farmers need to pay Rs 843, Srikakulam Sannalu and Sri Dhruthi is Rs 1,134 after deduction Rs 834.

On all these varieties of seeds 90 per cent subsidy will be provided for SC and ST category farmers, said the agricultural officials. “We are suggesting farmers to prepare seed from

their crops to meet some extent of seed demand instead of purchasing every year but farmers are habituated to purchase the seed every year,” said agriculture department officials and scientists at agricultural college and research stations and seeds corporation officials.