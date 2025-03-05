Srikakulam: Rally organised to mark Industrial Safety Day

Live
Srikakulam: National Industrial Safety Day was observed at industrial area at Pydibimavaram in Ranastalam mandal on Tuesday. On the occasion, a rally was taken out by the officials concerned and representatives of Apitoria Pharmaceuticals and other industrial units to create awareness on safety measures.
On the occasion, deputy chief inspector of factories Rambabu explained various safety measures and how to mitigate damage in an emergency situation. He explained about how to prevent accidents and untoward incidents with due care and caution.
He said negligence of one person causes damage to all and also to industrial units and one can avoid accidents by taking all precautions. Apitoria Pharmaceuticals representatives Kamalakar Reddy and Sampath Reddy explained safety measures adopted by them.