Srikakulam: Rich tributes paid to Gidugu Ramamurthy on his birth anniv

Srikakulam: Telugu Language Day was celebrated in a grand manner to mark the birth anniversary of eminent Telugu writer and social visionary Gidugu Venkata Ramamurthy Panthulu across Srikakulam district on Tuesday.

Gidugu had put in a lot of efforts for development of the Telugu language which is comprehensible to the

common man. He was against scholastic language.

Speakers at various events on Tuesday hailed the efforts made by Ramamurthy Panthulu for bringing the language to the reach of common man. His birth anniversary was celebrated at various schools, colleges, across the district.

Writers, left parties oriented organisations, advocates associations and Srikakulam district bar association representativescelebrated the birth anniversary on grand note and recalled Gidigu’s contribution for the elevation of Telugu language.

On the occasion, speakers at various events demanded the government to implement Telugu language at all government offices and transactions strictly.