Srikakulam: RTC to run special buses to clear Dasara rush

Srikakulam: APSRTC will run special bus services to all noted places across both Telugu states from Srikakulam to clear Dasara festival rush, said APSRTC Srikakulam district public transport officer A Vijay Kumar.

In a press release on Thursday, he explained that no additional charges will be collected in special buses during the festival. He appealed to passengers to utilise RTC services for safe reaching of their destinations.

He further explained that passengers can avail 10 per cent discount on total fare by booking tickets in advance through the reservation process. Special bus services are available to reach Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Rajahmundry, Kakinada and other cities. He also explained that more bus services are available towards Itchapuram, Palasa and Sompeta within the district to clear festival rush. For details passengers can contact RTC depot officials at Palasa, Tekkali, Srikakulam in the district regarding special bus services and to book tickets, he added.