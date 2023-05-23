Live
Srikakulam: Sarath Babu’s kin, friends mourn his demise
Family members, relatives and friends were shocked by the death of veteran actor Sarath Babu in a private hospital in Hyderabad on Monday.
His real name is Satyannarayana Deekshithulu and his ancestors had migrated to Amadalavalasa town in Srikakulam district from Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh.
Initially, his family members ran railway canteen at Amadalavalasa railway station and later maintained a hotel in rented building and purchased it subsequently. Sarath Babu initially got recognition as theatre artiste and later he shifted to movies with the help of then playback singer G Anand.
He performed different roles in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayali movies. On learning of his demise, his friends S Satyannarayana and J Venku Babu expressed their grief and recollected their association with him as children. They said that Sarath Babu last visited Amadalavalasa town prior to Covid three years ago.