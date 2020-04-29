Srikakulam: Seasonal fevers on rise in 5 villages

Srikakulam: Seasonal fevers are on the rise in five villages in Amudalavalasa mandal. In the wake of Covid-19 scare, local people are worried over these seasonal diseases.

A number of patients have been suffering in Kalivaram, Thogaram, Dibbalapeta, Naripeta and Isukalapeta in Amudalavalasa for the last one week. In Kalivaram village, about 30 patients have been suffering from fever. In Thogaram village also more than 10 patients have been suffering from fever. In Dibbalapeta, Naripeta and Isukalapeta villages also people were in the grip of fever.

In the wake of Covid-19 scare, outpatient services have been stopped at local Thogaram primary health centre. Fever patients have to seek treatment in private clinics located in Srikakulam city for treatment.

Residents of these villages also worried over fevers in the backdrop of Covid-19 outbreak. "Our teams are visiting all villages to provide medical aid even to fever patients and if necessary, we will collect their samples," said district Surveillance officer (DSO) for Covid-19, Dr Bagadi Jagannadha Rao. The DMHO, Dr M Chenchayya, said that they were not neglecting treatment for other seasonal diseases in the wake of Covid-19. Patients can also contact local medical staff, he added.