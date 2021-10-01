Srikakulam: Sun rays illuminate presiding deity at Arasavalli

Srikakulam: Sun rays illuminated Sri Suryanarayana Swamy temple idol at Arasavalli on Friday morning.

Every year on October 1 and 2 during Dakshinayanam while sun moving towards southern direction and on 9 and 10 March during Uttarayanam while sun moving towards northern side, sun rays falls on the idol in the temple.

On Friday, sun rays fell on the idol at 6.30 am and covered the whole idol for about five minutes.

Due to Covid restrictions, the temple officials allowed only limited number of devotees. People believe having darshan of the deity during this time give good health and wealth.